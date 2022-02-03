Dolly Parton, Eminem, and Lionel Richie are among this year's first-time nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The lauded music institution announced 17 artists and groups being considered for induction yesterday, with successful selections to be announced in May.

An induction ceremony will be held later in the year at the Hall's headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio.

Genre-bender Beck and 1970s confessional singer-songwriter Carly Simon are also nominated for the first time.

Artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before they're eligible for induction.

Eminem, who is playing the Super Bowl Halftime Show with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar this year, earned a nomination in the first year he was eligible, after releasing his debut album 'Infinite' in 1996.

This year's complete Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee selection includes:

A Tribe Called Quest

Beck

Carly Simon

DEVO

Dionne Warwick

Dolly Parton

Duran Duran

Eminem

Eurythmics

Fela Kuti

Judas Priest

Kate Bush

MC5

The New York Dolls

Pat Benatar

Rage Against the Machine

Though voting is ultimately decided by a body of more than 1,000 artists, industry members and music historians, fans are now able to vote for who they think should appear on a 'Fan Ballot', which informs the final decision-making process.

Voting closes April 29 and can be completed here.

'A diverse group of incredible artists'

“This year’s ballot recognises a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture,” said John Sykes, head of the foundation that runs the Rock Hall.

Duran Duran singer Simon Le Bon thanked fans on Twitter for their support over the years. “This distinction is due in large part to the fact that we have an army of fans around the world who have unwaveringly supported us for the past four decades,” he wrote.

Last year's headline inductees included Foo Fighters, Carole King, and Jay-Z.