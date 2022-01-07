In December last year, The Royal Mint unveiled a new set of coins to honour Queen Elizabeth II, who in February 2022, will become the first monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee - 70 years on the throne.

Yesterday (January 6th), The Royal Mint unveiled two more new coins to the collection - a 50p and a £5 coin featuring a new portrait of Her Majesty the Queen on horseback.

The heads of the 50p and £5 coins were designed by artist John Bergdahl.

"We have been proud to celebrate many years of royal celebrations here at the Royal Mint, but this year it is particularly a time to celebrate because the Queen reaches 70 years on the throne and our annual set is primed for that celebration,"says Clare Maclennan, Divisional Director of The Royal Mint.

The coins are made individually by employees at The Royal Mint, located in Ynysmaerdy, Wales.

The latest collection from The Royal Mint also features coins dedicated to British singer, Dame Vera Lynn, and inventor, Alexander Graham Bell.

The 2022 set of coins includes:

£2 coin celebrating the "Life and Legacy of Dame Vera Lynn" by The Royal Mint Coin Design Team

50p coin celebrating the "Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games" by Natasha Preece

£5 coin celebrating the "Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty the Queen" by John Bergdahl

£2 coin celebrating the "Life and Legacy of Alexander Graham Bell" by Henry Gray

50p coin celebrating the "Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty the Queen" by Osborne Ross.

Where can you buy the coins and how much do they cost?

Employees at The Royal Mint in Ynysmaerdy, Wales, make between 70 and 100 coins per hour AP Photo

The set made of base metals is sold for £30 (€36) on the Royal Mint website.

Other limited editions of the set using precious metals such as gold and silver are for sale for up to £9,895 (€11,857).

The collectable 50p baring the new heads design with the Queen on a will be available for £7 (€8.39).

Check out the video above to see how The Royal Mint make their coins