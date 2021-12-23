Harry Potter cast back on screens for franchise's 20th anniversary

Potterheads, rejoice — the wait is almost over for the new TV show featuring the cast return to Hogwarts for the twentieth anniversary of J.K Rowling's wizarding world.

'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' sees Hogwarts alumni Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, go back to the studios where they filmed the series.

The child stars, now all grown up, will share beloved memories about their time on set for the show that will be broadcast on Sky and Now TV in the UK on New Year's Day.

"It feels like no time has passed and loads of time has passed," revealed British actress Emma Watson, the actor behind the clever Hermione.

Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) all participate in the programme, along with Helena Bonham Carter, who portrayed villain Bellatrix Lestrange, Ralph Fiennes, also known as the world-famous 'Lord Voldermort', Matthew Lewis, who played a naive Neville Longbottom.

Most of the actors who portrayed the vast Weasley clan will also be present.

"One of the highlights of my part was pretending to be Hermione pretending to be Bellatrix. I've still got the teeth actually, I'll put them in if you want," shared Carter.

Based on the books by British author and philanthropist J.K. Rowling, the first film released in 2001 was 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone', also known as 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' in the US.

Sales for the eight movies directed by acclaimed filmmakers such as Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuaron, Mike Newell, and David Yates respectively, have raked in more than €6.8 billion worldwide.

Twenty years later, Muggles will experience the return of the magical cast at 8 pm on January 1, 2022, and reconnect with the world of witchcraft and wizardry on Sky Max in the UK and HBO in the US.