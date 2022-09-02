Expelliarmus! "Back to Hogwarts" event marks return of school year

Harry Potter enthusiasts returned to the Back to Hogwarts event, after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic

Marking the new year, students can test out their wizarding skills, with a special wand training workshop held by wand choreographer Paul Harris, who worked on the Harry Potter films.

Potterheads swapped their normal uniforms for their favorite Hogwarts robes and characters. A special version of the Hogwarts express was boarded, only platform nine and three-quarters was out of bounds to muggles.

Back to Hogwarts will run in King's Cross Station, in London from Thursday 1st of September to Sunday 4th of September.

The cast of Cursed Child helped round off the festivities, entertaining the crowds with their famous wand dance, a key set-piece from the award-winning play.