Lights dazzle in swimming pool to celebrate festive Santa Lucia Day in Sweden

The annual Santa Lucia celebrations of darkness and light at the Västertorp swimming pool
By Theo Farrant  & AFP

Children and teenagers from the Neptun synchronised swimming club put on a special performance in a swimming pool for the Santa Lucia Festival of Light in Stockholm.

Santa Lucia Day, also known as Saint Lucy's Day, is celebrated on December 13 each year in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and also Italy.

The festival commemorates Lucia of Syracuse, one of the earliest Christian martyrs, who according to legend brought food and aid to Christians hiding in the Roman catacombs, wearing a candle lit wreath on her head.

The festival marks the beginning of the Christmas period in Scandinavia.

It is a celebration of the arrival of the 'Light of Christ' into the world's darkness, and is said to help one live through the winter days with enough light.

Check out the video above to see the spectacular swimming pool light performance in Stockholm.

