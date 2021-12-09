“Masculinity isn’t really a thing because everybody defines masculinity differently,” argues prominent journalist and LGBTQIA+ activist Georges M Johnson who uses the pronouns them/they. In this episode of Cry Like a Boy the author of critically-acclaimed memoir ‘All Boys Aren’t Blue’ addresses the questions about race, identity, and gender.

They also speak about how opening up about their experiences as a queer black person living in the U.S. changed their life.

​From the memories of getting bullied at the age of five to their first sexual relationships, Georges M Johnson explores queer sexuality and encourages Black queer people to stand up for their identity.

Johnson’s book 'All boys aren't blue' focuses on the challenges of growing up in a Black community in the US and being queer. “We don't separate our blackness from our queerness,” Johnson says.

This is a special spin-off episode of Cry Like a Boy hosted by Mame Peya Diaw and produced by Naira Davlashyan and Marta Rodriguez Martinez.

