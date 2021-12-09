This content is not available in your region

Culture Series

By Mame Peya Diaw

“Masculinity isn’t really a thing because everybody defines masculinity differently,” argues prominent journalist and LGBTQIA+ activist Georges M Johnson who uses the pronouns them/they. In this episode of Cry Like a Boy the author of critically-acclaimed memoir ‘All Boys Aren’t Blue’ addresses the questions about race, identity, and gender.

They also speak about how opening up about their experiences as a queer black person living in the U.S. changed their life.

​From the memories of getting bullied at the age of five to their first sexual relationships, Georges M Johnson explores queer sexuality and encourages Black queer people to stand up for their identity.

Johnson’s book 'All boys aren't blue' focuses on the challenges of growing up in a Black community in the US and being queer. “We don't separate our blackness from our queerness,” Johnson says.

This is a special spin-off episode of Cry Like a Boy hosted by Mame Peya Diaw and produced by Naira Davlashyan and Marta Rodriguez Martinez.

If you want to listen to the first season of Cry Like a Boy, a podcast that takes you on a journey to 5 African countries to meet men who are challenging gender stereotypes, click here. You can also listen to it in French under the name Dans La Tête Des Hommes.

This programme was funded by the European Journalism Centre, through the European Development Journalism Grants programme. This fund is supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

