Ocado is first major supermarket to trial refillable packaging

The online grocer has worked closely with The Refill Coalition to design and implement the refilling and collection processes for the products.

Ocado has recently announced that it will start a trial this month selling everyday items such as rice, pasta, and laundry detergent in refillable vessels and packaging. This move comes as the online grocer attempts to accelerate its progress in reducing single-use plastic.

The items, which will fall under the Ocado Reuse brand, will be delivered to customers in reusable containers, with empty containers picked up by drivers on the next delivery. Once these are inspected and cleaned, they will be filled and delivered again.

As of now, the trial is operating in two phases, with the first phase happening in this month and the second one likely to happen in the coming months. In the first phase, products such as basmati rice in 2kg bags and penne pasta, in 1kg packets will be trialled.

The second phase is expected to have 3 litre containers of fabric conditioner and non-bio liquid detergent.

No extra fees will be charged for the reusable packaging, wiith customers able to select both delivery and collection options for the refilled products.

Simon Hinks, Ocado Retail’s product director said, as reported by The Guardian, “Most people understand the concept and how it works in a physical store, but this trial brings refillable packaging straight to customers’ doors.

“Our customers are already used to giving their bags back to our drivers for recycling- so this is a really sensible next step for us to help our customers reduce single-use plastic on products they buy frequently.”

Ocado had tied up with The Refill Coalition, a UK group aiming to provide refilling solutions at scale for supermarkets, to design and implement its new refilling processes.

The containers being used are both designed and supplied by Berry Global, with each substituting up to five single-use plastic containers or packets. These can also be reused approximately 60 times.

The supermarket recently did a poll of more than 2,000 UK adults which revealed that one in three customers already opt for refillable options for at least one everyday item. Some 75% of those questioned also said that as long as prices did not increase and quality remained the same, they would be open to supermarkets having more refillable options.

Ocado ties up with Alcampo for first Customer Fulfilment Centre (CFC) in Spain

Ocado also recently announced that it had tied up with Alcampo to provide Spain’s first Customer Fulfilment Centre (CFC). These CFCs are highly automated warehouses using robots, artificial intelligence and other smart technologies to make sure orders get packed and picked up as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Gregor Ulitzka, President Europe, Ocado Solutions said in a statement: “Our partnership with Alcampo is already generating a step-change in the quality of services that customers can expect online. We look forward to these benefits reaching even more customers with this state-of-the-art, automated Customer Fulfilment Centre: the first of its kind in Spain.”

Antonio Valverde, director of ecommerce at Alcampo also said, “The opening of this CFC is the high point in an ambitious project that will enable us to be leaders in omnichannel grocery in Spain. It will make our promise to customers a daily reality, enabling them to shop for groceries however, whenever and wherever they want.”