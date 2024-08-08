EventsEventsPodcasts
'We are working to change and design our future,' says director of C4IR Azerbaijan

‘We are working to change and design our future,’ says director of C4IR Azerbaijan
By Gorkem Sifael
Published on
Fariz Jafarov, the Executive Director of Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, talks about how the centre helps shape Azerbaijan’s response to rapid technological advancements.

Established in 2021 under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy, the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution works closely with the World Economic Forum to promote the digital transformation of Azerbaijan’s economy. Executive Director Fariz Jafarov plays an important role in shaping the country's response to rapid technological advancements.

Jafarov describes the Fourth Industrial Revolution's core technologies – connectivity, the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), big data, blockchain and data management – and their transformative impacts on governance, management and production. Aligned with Azerbaijan Vision 2030, the centre aims to implement 60 initiatives across business, government and society, enhancing digital transformation and efficiency.

The centre has already advanced digital literacy and skills among Azerbaijanis, providing free access to Coursera for 10,000 citizens and initiating flagship projects like developing large language models in Azerbaijani. Showcasing AI applications in energy management, Jafarov’s team also supports significant international events like the COP 29 climate conference, which will take place in Baku this November.

By bridging international expertise with local initiatives, the centre not only aids in identifying digital gaps for organisations but also equips them with strategic roadmaps for digital transformation, aiming to ensure Azerbaijan’s place at the forefront of the global digital economy.

