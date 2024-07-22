Hungary's Lead Ventures on the lookout for more chances for start-ups

The Budapest-based company reveals it has raised €100 million to support Central and Eastern European start-ups. This is said to be one of the most significant funds in the region.
Lead Ventures is a capital and private equity firm that invests in initial funding late seed and institutional backing Series A start-ups. Its products have already been verified in the market and require significant capital for growth. The company's investment stakes are priced between €2 million and €10 million.
The venture capital firm plans to invest in startups across numerous sectors in the CEE regions, including energy, fintech, mobility, and other B2B software companies.
The back story
Lead Ventures was founded in 2017 and its CEO is Balázs Haszonics. The company's first investment was Slovakia's CloudTalk, a call centre software business.
It has since invested in the e-commerce messaging platform Recart and the Czech AI traffic analytics platform GoodVision.
LV has also invested in top venture capital firms in Central and Eastern Europe, including Credo and Point9 Capital.
The company is said to be Hungary's most significant exit from AiMotive, an insurtech firm.
Other partners
LV has limited partnerships with gas and oil giant MOL Group and the National Capital Holding, a well-known Hungarian development fund.