Aer Lingus resumes full flight schedule as strikes over pay end

Aer Lingus planes (file photo)
Aer Lingus planes (file photo)
Copyright Peter Morrison/AP
By Savannah Avery
Published on
Irish airline Aer Lingus has resumed its full flight schedule after worker strikes over pay have come to an end.

After the cancellation of 610 flights in three weeks, Aer Lingus is resuming its full service. 

Some 573 of the cancellations were pre-planned, and then 37 more flights were canceled last minute during the strike action, according to Irish broadcaster RTE.

The pilots began their industrial action on 26 June, demanding a 24% pay increase as compensation for inflation - and for the cuts that happened during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

On 29 June, the Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association (IALPA) members participated in an eight-hour strike.

However, the pilots union called off its industrial action last week, ending the dispute. Although it was suspended, Aer Lingus had already pre-cancelled flights until yesterday.

The IALPA said in an emailed statement: “The pilot body will move immediately to suspend ongoing work-to-rule action, in place since 26 June, pending the outcome of a ballot,” Reuters reported.

Work-to-rule is a form of industrial action where employees do no more than what the minimum requirement is by the rules of their contract or job. 

Currently, the IALPA is holding a series of meetings before conducting a ballot of pilots, which opens tomorrow and closes on 23 July.

Today is the first day of full service for Aer Lingus after the flight cancellations impacted some 84,000 people.

