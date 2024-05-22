Paris 2024 is almost here. Billions have been spent trying to create the most sustainable Olympics yet. The Exchange meets the leaders at the forefront of efforts to create a legacy of economic and environmental success.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Paris prepares to welcome the Olympics for a third time, The Exchange looks at the economic impact of hosting the world's biggest international sporting event.

The Paris 2024 committee allocated €4.4 billion in 2022 to cover ticketing, licensing, and hospitality. As the final preparations are underway, local businesses are expecting a major sales boost from millions of visitors. A study by financial consultancy Deloitte predicts Airbnb customers attending Paris 2024 will spend half a billion euros on restaurants and leisure activities.

Corporate sponsorship at the Olympics and Paralympics has become increasingly big business. Coca-Cola, is a pioneer in Olympic sponsorship, signed its first deal back in 1928. Climate change and sustainability are central to these agreements today. The iconic drinks brand has promised to rely solely on recyclable glass bottles during the games.

On this episode, Christophe Dubi, Executive Director of the Olympic Games, explains how all this activity aims to make a positive impact on business, society, and the planet. Antoine Guillou, Deputy Mayor of Paris, also tells The Exchange how a €1.4 billion investment is helping to prepare the river Seine for the Paris 2024 Olympics and protect the city's vital water supply against pollution.