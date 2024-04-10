As AI and human interaction is becoming increasingly unavoidable The Exchange asks how The AI Revolution will impact the way we do business going forward.

Artificial Intelligence has been around for decades but over the last couple of years the way humans interact with it has changed drastically. Most people around the world will have crossed paths with AI today, without even realizing it. Part of that is because it is becoming increasing difficult to distinguish between man and machine as the rate of AI development is accelerating. The World Economic Forum found seventy-five percent of companies it surveyed would implement AI in the next five years.

In this episode of The Exchange the World Economic Forum President, Borge Brende shares his views about the global impact of AI. We’ll also hear from CEO of San Francisco based software firm Builder.ai, Sachin Dev Duggal, who tells us how AI will impact businesses going forward.