Cooperation and interconnectivity in a world divided by conflicts and grappling with challenges like climate change were at the centre of the event in Azerbaijan.

The sixth edition of the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku focused on the theme "Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity". Leaders, activists, and scholars gathered to find out more about methods for promoting mutual respect and understanding among diverse communities.

The event featured multiple activities, including panel discussions on the role of education in fostering intercultural understanding, and workshops on conflict resolution and peacebuilding. Cultural performances showcased the power of art and music in bridging cultural gaps.

The role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in preserving cultural heritage also took centre stage. Delegates debated how AI could enhance the presentation of cultural artifacts without replacing human involvement.

Climate change's impact on cultural heritage was also a key focus. Discussions addressed threats such as rising sea levels endangering coastal landmarks, and extreme weather events affecting traditional practices.

Delegates aimed to understand these challenges and find collaborative solutions during the forum. There was optimism that the discussions and initiatives launched would contribute to a more interconnected and harmonious world.