Euronews Business rounds-up the week's market action as investors digest the week's earnings and economic data.

At the time of writing, the FTSE 100, France's CAC 40 and Germany's Dax were all mainly higher after Nvidia delivered stunning results this week, setting off a rally in other technology companies that carried Wall Street to another record high.

Nvidia results sets off stock rally

Nvidia's stock price surged on Thursday after delivering another blowout quarter, setting off a rally in other technology companies that carried Wall Street to another record high.

The chipmaker, which soared 16.4%, reported scorching demand for its semiconductors. Its stock has tripled over the past year thanks to a surge in investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence. Synopsis, which makes software used to test and develop chips, rose 6.9% after raising its profit forecast.

Other chipmakers and companies involved in the chipmaking industry also gained ground. Advanced Micro Devices rose 10.7% and Lam Research added 4.7%.

Technology stocks have been the driving force behind the market’s rally that started in October. Solid earnings from some of the biggest names in the sector are helping justify and reinforce those gains.

Wall Street expects just under 4% growth for earnings in the overall S&P 500 during the fourth quarter. The communication services sector, which includes Google's parent Alphabet, is expected to report 45% growth. Information technology companies, which include Nvidia, are expected to notch 22% growth.

“The near-term momentum in AI-related stocks is likely to continue,” Solita Marcelli, chief investment officer for the Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management, said.

Big companies markets await

Nearly 90% of companies in the S&P 500 have reported earnings. There are still a few big names left to report over the next few weeks, including Lowe's, Dollar Tree and Best Buy.

Wall Street's focus on earnings this week follows economic data from the previous week that prompted a stumble in the market. Inflation data came in hotter than Wall Street expected, while retail sales fell more than anticipated. That raised concerns about the timing of hoped-for interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

Wall Street is now betting that the central bank will start trimming its benchmark rate in June, rather than March.

Investors could get more clarity on inflation next week when the US government releases its monthly report on personal consumption and expenditures, the Fed’s preferred measure. The Fed is trying to get inflation back down to its target of 2%. Analysts expect that report to show inflation cooled to 2.3% in January. It peaked at 7.1% in June of 2022.

Bond yields were relatively steady. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.33% from 4.32% late on Wednesday.

In energy trading, US benchmark crude oil lost 51 cents to $78.10 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gave up 40 cents to $82.30 per barrel.

The US dollar was trading at 150.65 Japanese yen, up slightly from 150.51 yen. The euro rose to $1.0831 from $1.0827.

Asia-Pacific markets

Tokyo’s markets, meanwhile, were closed for a holiday, a day after they surged to an all-time high.

Government data on Wednesday showed few signs of recovery in China’s real estate market, as prices of new homes in first-tier cities fell 0.4% in January from a month earlier, extending a downward trend.

The property sector accounts for nearly a third of China's economic activity and the industry-wide meltdown has weighed on growth and sapped the confidence of both investors and consumers.

Markets were mostly higher elsewhere in Asia.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.4% at 7,643.60, and the Kospi in Seoul added 0.2% to 2,670.40.

In India, the Sensex gained 0.2% and Bangkok's SET fell 0.2%.