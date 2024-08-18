EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Protesters gather for weekly rally in Tel Aviv calling for deal to release Hamas hostages

Protesters in Tel Aviv demand the Israeli government strike a deal to secure the release of the hostages held in Gaza, August 17, 2024
Protesters in Tel Aviv demand the Israeli government strike a deal to secure the release of the hostages held in Gaza, August 17, 2024 Copyright Tsafrir Abayov/Copyright 2024 The AP All rights reserved
Copyright Tsafrir Abayov/Copyright 2024 The AP All rights reserved
By Euronews with AP
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

International efforts continue to try to secure a ceasefire agreement to end more than 10 months of war between Israel and Hamas. Officials from the United States, Egypt and Qatar ended two days of talks in Doha optimistic that a deal could be reached.

ADVERTISEMENT

Relatives and supporters of the Israeli hostages still being held by Hamas in Gaza have gathered for their weekly protest to demand the government reach a deal to secure their release. 

Carrying pictures of the hostages on what is now called Hostages Square in Tel Aviv they called for the Israeli government to finally reach a deal and bring back the more than 100 captives.

"I hear the top security officials telling us that Hamas is dismantled, it's time for a deal, Hamas want it, also Iran and Hezbollah, in their own silence, want it. If there is no deal there will be a raging war and in this raging war its known how to get in but it’s unknown how to get out," said Eli Albag, the father of one of the hostages.

Protesters in Tel Aviv demand the Israeli government strike a deal to secure the release of the hostages held in Gaza, August 17, 2024
Protesters in Tel Aviv demand the Israeli government strike a deal to secure the release of the hostages held in Gaza, August 17, 2024 Tsafrir Abayov/Copyright 2024 The AP All rights reserved

Meanwhile, international efforts continue to try to secure a ceasefire agreement to end more than 10 months of war between Israel and Hamas.

Officials from the United States, Egypt and Qatar ended two days of talks in Doha with a message of hope that a deal could be reached.

A joint statement from the mediators said a proposal to bridge the gaps between Israel and Hamas was presented and they expected to work out the details of how to implement the possible deal next week in Cairo.

Both sides have shown interest in a phased ceasefire draft proposed by President Joe Biden on May 31.

On Friday, Biden said he was optimistic a deal could be reached, adding "we are closer than we have ever been".

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli negotiators had expressed "cautious optimism".

However, the two sides remain divided over some of the terms and the details of the agreement and Hamas said on Saturday that no progress had been made and mediators were "selling illusions".

The war was triggered by Hamas' incursion into Israel on October 7, in which militants from Gaza stormed into southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people and abducting 250 others.

Israel says Hamas is still holding around 110 hostages and the remains of more than 30 others.

The Hamas-run health ministry says the death toll in Gaza has passed 40,000 but it doesn’t distinguish between civilians and combatants in its count.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Officials report case of polio in Gaza as UN appeals for ceasefire to roll out vaccines

Mediators preparing to implement Gaza ceasefire, reports claim

Palestinian death toll in Gaza surpasses 40,000, authorities say

Tel Aviv Israel The Gaza Strip Hamas Palestine Israel Hamas war