EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Fire breaks out at London's Somerset House

Associated Press
Associated Press Copyright Max Nash/AP2011
Copyright Max Nash/AP2011
By Associated Press with Euronews
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

The cause of the fire remains unknown, according to authorities. The entire site was closed to the public and traffic in the surrounding area is expected to be impacted.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 100 firefighters were called on to tackle a blaze which broke out at London’s Somerset House on Saturday. 

A pillar of smoke could be seen billowing from the large neoclassical building used as an arts centre as flames blazed from the roof. 

15 fire engines were deployed to extinguish the fire, according to the London Fire Brigade. 

The cause is not yet known, but the Fire Brigade reportedly received the first call about the fire at 11:59 am local time on Saturday. 

A spokesperson said: “Crews are tackling flames located in part of the buildings roof. Two of the Brigade’s 32m ladders have been sent to the scene to support firefighting operations."

The entire site at Somerset House was closed to the public, the spokesperson said, and traffic in the surrounding area is also expected to be impacted. 

Somerset House was due to host a day of breakdancing on Saturday, but has been closed due to the fire. 

“All staff and public are safe and the site is closed,” the historic arts centre said in a statement. “The London Fire Brigade arrived swiftly and we’re working very closely with them to control the spread of the fire.” 

Videos posted on social media showed smoke rising into the air and over the English capital. 

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Officials report case of polio in Gaza as UN appeals for ceasefire to roll out vaccines

Mediators preparing to implement Gaza ceasefire, reports claim

‘Society and the environment are suffering’ as climate change triples chance of extreme wildfires

United Kingdom Fires Fire London