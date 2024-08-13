EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Palestinian leader Abbas 'stands with' Russia as he meets Putin on Moscow visit

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin walk after their meeting at Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Aug.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin walk after their meeting at Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Aug. Copyright Alexey Maishev/Sputnik
Copyright Alexey Maishev/Sputnik
By Euronews with AP
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

In response, Putin reaffirmed Russia's support for the creation of a Palestinian state and stressed that their position on a peaceful settlement with Israel remains unchanged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that he stood with Moscow "without the slightest doubt".

The comments came during his visit to Russia where he met with Putin in Novo-Ogaryovo.

Officials said the two leaders discussed bilateral relations, the situation in the Middle East and the war in Gaza.

"We are patient, steadfast in our land and we demand a halt to the fighting, the provision of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians, and their non-displacement.," Abbas said during the meeting.

He added that he would "not allow and will not accept," the displacement of Palestinians from their homes.

Abbas said the United Nations has not put down resolutions that act in favour of the Palestinian people. He attributed this to the role of the United States and believes the lack of solutions is a result of American pressure.

Putin reaffirmed Russia's support for the creation of a Palestinian state, and stressed that Russia’s position about the need for a peaceful settlement with Israel remained unchanged.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemns Israeli statements on cutting aid to Gaza

Israeli military orders more evacuations in southern Gaza city of Khan Younis

Israeli airstrike on school in Gaza kills at least 100, government officials say

Vladimir Putin Russia Mahmoud Abbas Palestine