Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that he stood with Moscow "without the slightest doubt".
The comments came during his visit to Russia where he met with Putin in Novo-Ogaryovo.
Officials said the two leaders discussed bilateral relations, the situation in the Middle East and the war in Gaza.
"We are patient, steadfast in our land and we demand a halt to the fighting, the provision of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians, and their non-displacement.," Abbas said during the meeting.
He added that he would "not allow and will not accept," the displacement of Palestinians from their homes.
Abbas said the United Nations has not put down resolutions that act in favour of the Palestinian people. He attributed this to the role of the United States and believes the lack of solutions is a result of American pressure.
Putin reaffirmed Russia's support for the creation of a Palestinian state, and stressed that Russia’s position about the need for a peaceful settlement with Israel remained unchanged.