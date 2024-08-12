By Euronews with AP

A cloud of black smoke billowed into the sky over the Gaza Strip on Sunday, as Israel orders more evacuations in the city of Khan Younis.

The Israeli military ordered more evacuations in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis on Sunday following a deadly airstrike on a school-turned-shelter which killed dozens.

Israel said it had targeted a militant command post, killing 19 fighters.

Israel has repeatedly ordered mass evacuations as its troops return to heavily destroyed areas where they previously battled Palestinian militants.

Most of Gaza's population of 2.3 million people have been displaced by the 10-month-old war. For many, this has happened multiple times.

"This is my fifth or sixth displacement," said Mohammad Ashour who was displaced from Jabaliya, adding that he does not know where to go next.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been crammed into tent camps with few public services or looked for shelter in places like the school struck on Saturday.

Palestinians say nowhere in the besieged territory feels safe.

The latest evacuation orders apply to areas in Khan Younis, including parts of an Israeli-declared humanitarian zone from which the IDF allege rockets were fired.

Israel has repeatedly accused Hamas of hiding among civilians and launching attacks from residential areas.

Khan Younis, Gaza’s second-largest city, suffered widespread destruction during an air and ground offensive earlier this year.

Tens of thousands fled again last week after an earlier evacuation order.

Hundreds of families carrying their belongings in their arms left their homes and shelters early Sunday, seeking elusive refuge.

Gaza's Health Ministry says the Palestinian death toll from the 10-month-old war is approaching 40,000.

Aid groups have struggled to address the staggering humanitarian crisis in the territory, while international experts have warned of famine.

The war began on October 7, when Hamas-led militants burst through Israel’s defences and rampaged through communities on the border.

They killed some 1,200 people – mostly civilians – and abducted around 250.

Egypt, Qatar and the United States have spent months attempting to mediate a cease-fire and the return of the roughly 110 remaining hostages, around a third of whom are believed to be deceased.

The conflict has meanwhile threatened to trigger a regional war, as Israel has traded fire with Iran and its militant allies across the region.