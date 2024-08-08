By Euronews with EBU

Danish high schools are blocking websites that let students access things like social media or shopping in an effort to help them concentrate on school work.

With the summer holidays coming to an end, the return of homework, assignments and long school days is coming up for high school students in Denmark.

To keep students focused and concentrating on schoolwork, several Danish high schools have started to block certain websites, including social media, streaming sites, shopping and games.

New recommendations from the Danish Ministry of Children and Education have prompted many high schools to join the fight against the disruptive impact of the Internet.

However, the solution may not be student proof according to three high school students from Copenhagen. They think the move will make no immediate difference in everyday life, as it’s easy to get around the new rules.

At Niels Brock Gymnasium in Copenhagen, they’ve had firewalls which block certain websites on the school Internet for over a year.

Students must hand in their mobile phones in so-called mobile hotels at the start of classes to prevent young people being tempted by social media.

But despite the best intentions of the schools, the measures do not stop students from going to forbidden websites, according to students themselves.

