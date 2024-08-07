EventsEventsPodcasts
30 years of Sziget: Festival kicks off with Kylie Minogue

Festivalgoer takes a picture in front of Sziget sign
Festivalgoer takes a picture in front of Sziget sign Copyright Euronews
By Euronews
Hundreds of nationalities gather in the heart of Budapest – as the 30th edition of Sziget festival kicks off today.

Suitcases are rolling across the K-Bridge as festival-goers prepare for the six days of the Sziget Festival in Budapest.

This year marks the festival's 30th anniversary and is expected to attract over 100 nationalities.

For the entire week, the Óbuda Island is re-branded as the Island of Freedom - with this year's festival theme being "Love is Love".

This year, the festival will host over 1,000 shows across more than 50 different stages. The diverse line-up includes Kylie Minogue, the "Princess of Pop," and Fred Again, the DJ who has taken the music industry by storm.

Other notable artists on this year's line-up are Halsey, Liam Gallagher, Martin Garrix and Skrillex.

Hungarian folk-pop band Margaret Island has kicked off the main stage and warmed up the crowd for Minogue, Wednesday's main act.

Watch the player above to find out more.

