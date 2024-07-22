EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

120 years of Olympic history: Who won the most medals in Olympic Games?

Olympic Games icon
Olympic Games icon Copyright Vusi vilanculos
Copyright Vusi vilanculos
By Kamuran Samar
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

As we count down to the beginning of this year's Olympics in Paris, here are the facts and figures on the most successful nations in the Games' history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Summer Olympic Games return to France for the first time in 100 years as we count down the days to Paris 2024.

While the world awaits the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, athletes from around the world are preparing for their ultimate test of skill.

Since the first Olympic Games in Athens in 1896, countries around the world have competed fiercely for the maximum number of medals.

Over the years, the US has consistently dominated the games and emerged as the most successful nation in Olympic history, with a total of 2,629 medals, the highest tally of gold, silver, and bronze medals.

Host of the London 2012 Olympics, Great Britain has enjoyed success in athletics, cycling, and rowing.

Its medal tally has steadily increased, making it one of the top-performing nations.

In recent decades, China has emerged as a major Olympic power, excelling in sports like diving, gymnastics, and table tennis. Their dominance was particularly evident during the Beijing 2008 Olympics.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Vast security operation under way in Paris ahead of 2024 Olympics

Meet the Qatari sportsman reviving the ancient tradition of horse archery

Judo: Uzbekistan takes two more golds at the Tashkent Grand Slam 2023

Gold medal Athletes Paris medal Olympic games Paris 2024