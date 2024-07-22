120 years of Olympic history: Who won the most medals in Olympic Games?

As we count down to the beginning of this year's Olympics in Paris, here are the facts and figures on the most successful nations in the Games' history.

Summer Olympic Games return to France for the first time in 100 years as we count down the days to Paris 2024.

While the world awaits the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, athletes from around the world are preparing for their ultimate test of skill.

Since the first Olympic Games in Athens in 1896, countries around the world have competed fiercely for the maximum number of medals.

Over the years, the US has consistently dominated the games and emerged as the most successful nation in Olympic history, with a total of 2,629 medals, the highest tally of gold, silver, and bronze medals.

Host of the London 2012 Olympics, Great Britain has enjoyed success in athletics, cycling, and rowing.

Its medal tally has steadily increased, making it one of the top-performing nations.

In recent decades, China has emerged as a major Olympic power, excelling in sports like diving, gymnastics, and table tennis. Their dominance was particularly evident during the Beijing 2008 Olympics.