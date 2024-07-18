EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

EuroGames: Europe's largest LGBTQ+ multi-sport competition kicks off

The EuroGames have kicked off with an opening ceremony in the host city of Vienna, Austria
The EuroGames have kicked off with an opening ceremony in the host city of Vienna, Austria Copyright EuroGames/Martin Darling
Copyright EuroGames/Martin Darling
By Euronews
Published on Updated
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

The EuroGames will host 4,000 athletes from 50 countries across a wide variety of sporting disciplines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Europe’s biggest LGBTQ+ sporting event started with an opening ceremony at Vienna’s Karlsplatz square on Wednesday.

The EuroGames will see 4,000 athletes from 50 nations compete in 31 different sports ranging from tennis and badminton to football and roller derby.

This year is the first time Austria has hosted the games.

Thomas Nobis, who is organising the tennis tournament, has praised the event for its inclusivity.

“It’s important for the community, that we can meet in a safe space. We are feeling good here, we feel secure. But at the same time we are open to all people who want to participate, watch and who are supporting us and maybe haven’t met the community up close until now,” he said.

Gay icon Conchita Wurst of Eurovision fame headlined the event, welcoming the participants to Vienna.

The EuroGames were first held in 1992 in the Hague. Different cities have hosted the event since then.

Vienna has donated €150,000 to the cause as well as providing free access to many sporting venues.

For more information, watch the video above.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Norway's LGBTQ community party at the Pride parade in Oslo

Wild swimming, free theatre and clubbing: Why Zurich is the place to be in Pride Month and beyond

Poland's LGBT+ couples travel abroad to tie the knot

Athletes LGBT Austria Sport Vienna Olympic games Paris 2024