EuroGames: Europe's largest LGBTQ+ multi-sport competition kicks off

The EuroGames will host 4,000 athletes from 50 countries across a wide variety of sporting disciplines.

Europe’s biggest LGBTQ+ sporting event started with an opening ceremony at Vienna’s Karlsplatz square on Wednesday.

The EuroGames will see 4,000 athletes from 50 nations compete in 31 different sports ranging from tennis and badminton to football and roller derby.

This year is the first time Austria has hosted the games.

Thomas Nobis, who is organising the tennis tournament, has praised the event for its inclusivity.

“It’s important for the community, that we can meet in a safe space. We are feeling good here, we feel secure. But at the same time we are open to all people who want to participate, watch and who are supporting us and maybe haven’t met the community up close until now,” he said.

Gay icon Conchita Wurst of Eurovision fame headlined the event, welcoming the participants to Vienna.

The EuroGames were first held in 1992 in the Hague. Different cities have hosted the event since then.

Vienna has donated €150,000 to the cause as well as providing free access to many sporting venues.

