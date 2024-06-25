Negativity has surrounded Gareth Southgate's team following an unconvincing 1-1 draw with Denmark.

England take on Slovenia in Cologne on Tuesday at 21.00, as Gareth Southgate's eleven look to retain the top spot of Group D.

Due to Monday's Albania's defeat in Group B, The Three Lions have already secured a spot in the round of 16.

So even if they lose badly tonight, they would still progress as one of the best third-placed teams.

Nonetheless, their last, lacklustre 1-1 draw with Denmark sparked heavy criticism of the team and the manager, who admitted his men still haven't performed at their best.

England's manager Gareth Southgate sits at the bench prior to a Group C match between Denmark and England at the Euro 2024 football tournament in Frankfurt, Germany, AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

“We’ve got huge motivation", said Southgate. "We haven’t played the way we want to yet and we have the opportunity to win the group. That could be very important.”

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is still not available, after missing the end of the season with a hamstring injury.

Southgate may decide to make a change in midfield after experimenting with defender Trent Alexander-Arnold in a holding role, while Conor Gallagher could partner Declan Rice instead.

Speaking about Slovenia, Rice said “when you play teams like Slovenia, you know what you are going to get. They are going to come at us, they are going to want to win the game, they are going to want to shock the world.”

An English fan kicks a ball as he gather with other fans ahead of a Group C match between England and Slovenia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in the city center of Cologne AP/Markus Schreiber

Slovenia manager: Team "ready" to take on Three Lions

Slovenia, on two points, go into the game knowing it could finish top or bottom of the group, depending on results, following two draws against Denmark and Serbia.

Their manager Matjaz Kek was asked about the availability of striker Benjamin Sesko and said some of his players had undergone specialized individual training.

“We are still masters of our destiny," said Kek. "With all due respect to England, who are an outstanding team. This will be the biggest challenge for this generation of players. But I am sure it will not be the last. We have calmed the nerves after Serbia, we have analysed the positives and negatives from that match. We are ready.”

Slovenia's fans celebrate the opening goal of their tam against Serbia during a Group C match between Slovenia and Serbia at Euro 2024 AP/Matthias Schrader

Speaking more directly about the opponent, Slovenia midfielder Gorenc Stankovic admitted that "perhaps England haven’t yet shown everything they’re capable of at this Euro. That might give them an additional push. We expect a very disciplined opponent with excellent individuals. We will have to play at our very best, maybe even go beyond ourselves, in order to claim a positive result.”