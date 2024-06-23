By Euronews

At least two policemen have been killed in an attack that hit a synagogue, a church and a police post in Russia's North Caucasus region, according to Russian media.

Gunmen have opened fire in a sprawling attack at a synagogue and an Orthodox church next-door in Derbent, Dagestan, according to Russian news agencies.

A separate attack took place in the capital of Dagestan- Makhachkala- where a police post was attacked.

Russian media reported at least two police officers were killed in the separate shootings, and at least six people were wounded in the attacks.

Unverified videos posted on X show the synagogue on fire and several figures firing multiple shots.

The head of the Dagestan Republic, Sergey Melikov, posted on X confirming the incident saying "Dagestan police officers stood in their (the perpetrators) way. According to preliminary information, there are victims among them.”

Melikov said the identities of the the identities of the attackers have not yet been established.

Derbent is home to the ancient Jewish community in the North Caucasus region, which is primarily Muslim.

This story is being updated.