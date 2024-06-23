By Euronews with AP

Switzerland are through to the last 16 after drawing with Germany, while an ultra-late Hungary goal sends Scotland home.

Hungary 1-0 Scotland: 100' winner breaks Scotland hearts

A dramatic stoppage-time goal saw Hungary beat Scotland 1-0 at Euro 2024 to wreck the opponent’s hopes of reaching the knockouts of a major tournament for the first time in history.

Late substitute Kevin Csoboth scored his first international goal in the 110th minute to see Hungary secure third spot in Group A, behind first-place Germany and Switzerland.

But Hungary now face an anxious wait to see if the three points will be enough to reach the round of 16 at Euro 2024 as one of the four best third-place teams. They might not know until Wednesday, when the final round of group games finishes.

Scotland were eliminated after finishing last in the group, with just one point from a draw against Switzerland. They also suffered a harsh 5-1 to Germany in the Euro 2024 opener.

However, if Hungary does progress, it appears unlikely that forward Barnabás Varga will take part after a serious-looking injury.

Hungary's Barnabas Varga leaves the pitch on a stretcher after he was injured during a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary AP Photo/Antonio Calanni

Varga collided with Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn midway through the second half and his teammates held up blankets to shield the player as he was tended to by medical staff, while everyone looked on in concern.

Both sets of fans applauded when Varga was stretchered off after a delay of around 10 minutes.

Despite both teams needing the win in Stuttgart, chances were few and far between.

Scotland had the most ball possession but failed to break Hungary down. Both goalkeepers had to make saves in a chaotic 10 minutes of stoppage time before Kevin Csoboth snatched the win.

He started the counterattack and with Scotland outnumbered picked out an unmarked Roland Sallai, before sprinting into the area to receive the return pass and slot into the near corner, sparking wild celebrations among the Hungary players and fans.

Hungary's Kevin Csoboth, center, celebrates after scoring an ultra late goal during a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

Germany 1-1 Switzerland: Füllkrug's late header earns hosts top spot

The Mannschaft finish top of Group A after finding a stoppage-time equaliser against Switzerland by substitute Niclas Füllkrug.

Füllkrug rose high in a crowded penalty area to head into the far corner of the net past Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer from a cross by another substitute, David Raum.

Switzerland had impressed while protecting a 28th-minute goal from Dan Ndoye’s clever volleyed shot. The goal was made in Bologna, the upstart Italian club that qualified for their first Champions League/European Cup in 60 years.

Switzerland's Dan Ndoye celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a Group A match between Switzerland and Germany AP Photo/Themba Hadebe

Germany's Niclas Fuellkrug, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal during a Group A match between Switzerland and Germany AP/Darko Vojinovic

The draw means Switzerland qualified for the round of 16, as they finished second in the group with four points, behind Germany with six.

Switzerland will be heading to Berlin on Saturday to open the round of 16 against the Group B runner-up - likely Italy or Croatia - while Germany are off to Dortmund on the same day to face off with the runner-up of England's Group C.

The much-criticised Waldstadion playing surface behaved better on Sunday, and the roof stayed closed to protect it, though no more rain is forecast for at least five days.

The turf cut up during both previous Euro 2024 games in Frankfurt. It has seemed not to bed in properly since being laid in November after the stadium hosted two NFL games.