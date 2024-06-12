By Euronews with EBU and AP

Russian forces launched new deadly attacks on Ukraine, killing at least nine people on Wednesday, a day before the leaders of countries that are some of Ukraine’s biggest backers were to discuss how to slow Moscow's offensive.

Ukrainian authorities said that along with the nine killed, 29 others, including five children, were wounded when Russian missiles hit an apartment block in Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hometown.

Zelenskyy sent his "deepest condolences" to the families of those killed, in a post on X, and said the attack proves that Ukraine and its partners need to strengthen the country's air defences.

"Modern air defence systems can ensure maximum protection for our people, cities, and positions," he wrote. "We need them urgently."

Meanwhile, six people were injured and 13 residential buildings were damaged by a 500kg guided bomb dropped by Russian forces on a residential area of Kostiantynivka, a city of 67,000 people in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

Monday's air strike damaged at least 13 high-rise residential buildings, breaking windows and shattering balconies. One building collapsed altogether.

Biden approves dispatch of second missile system

President Joe Biden has reportedly approved the dispatch of a second Patriot missile system to the Ukrainian armed forces, according to reports in American media.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy pleaded for the additional Patriot system late last month, arguing that it will help his forces fight back against the 3,000-odd bombs that he said Russia launches into the country every month.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine needs two of the systems to protect Kharkiv, where Russia launched a cross-border offensive on May 10 that left Ukrainian troops reeling.

Russia has been striking Ukraine's power grid and civilian areas as well as military targets, often using devastating glide bombs.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stands in front of a Patriot air defence missile system during a visit to a military training area in Germany. Jens Buettner/(c) Copyright 2024, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Meanwhile, the US widened its sanctions against Russia on Wednesday as G7 leaders prepared to gather in Italy for a summit where the top priorities will be boosting support for Ukraine and grinding down Russia’s war machine.

Wednesday's package targeted Chinese companies which help Russia pursue its war in Ukraine and raised the stakes for foreign financial institutions which work with sanctioned Russian entities.

Despite massive international sanctions against Russian individuals and companies, new businesses are continually popping up in an attempt to refashion international supply chains to Russia's benefit.

India urges Russian army to return citizens after deaths

India said on Wednesday it had urged Russia to return Indian citizens recruited by Russia's army for the war in Ukraine after two were killed.

"I want to assure you that the Indian government has taken the matter very seriously," India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra told reporters.

India's Foreign Ministry said it was in touch with Russian authorities to arrange the repatriation of the two Indians' remains. Two other Indians died earlier this year while fighting in Ukraine.

India has avoided voting against Russia at the United Nations or criticising Russian President Vladimir Putin since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022. India considers Russia a time-tested ally from the Cold War era.