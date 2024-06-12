EventsEventsPodcasts
At least 41 dead in residential building fire in Kuwait

Burnt out residential building, Kuwait City, June 12th 2024
Burnt out residential building, Kuwait City, June 12th 2024 Copyright Kuwait TV
By Daniel Bellamy with AP
Another fifteen people were injured in the fire in Mangaf city on Wednesday, most of whom were taken to hospital.

At least 41 people died when a fire swept through a building that housed foreign workers in Kuwait, and officials said the blaze appeared to be linked to violations of building regulations.

Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousuf Al-Sabah confirmed the toll and ordered the arrest of the building’s owner during a visit to the site, local media reported.

The reports said scores of workers were living in the building in the southern city of Mangaf, without giving their nationality.

Kuwait, like other Persian Gulf countries, has a large community of migrant workers who far outnumber the local population.

Manorama News, a TV channel based in the Indian state of Kerala, reported that 10 of the dead were Indian nationals from Kerala. The channel posted photos of the fire.

India's foreign minister posted on X that the Indian embassy in Kuwait City would assist the Indian nationals affected by the fire.

