Ireland and Spain poised to recognise Palestinian state

The European Union members have argued that a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine is vital for peace in the Middle East.

Ireland and Spain could formally recognise Palestine as a state on Wednesday, multiple sources say.

European Union members Slovenia and Malta have also indicated in recent weeks that they may recognise Palestinian statehood, claiming it is vital to bring peace to the region.

The move is opposed by Israel, which has claimed it will "fuel instability" in the Middle East.

Three Irish government leaders – premier Simon Harris, deputy premier Micheál Martin and minister Eamon Ryan – are due to hold a press conference on Wednesday morning.

Ireland's National public broadcaster RTÉ and the Irish Times both report the decision would be announced at the event, though the Irish government has not detailed what the topic will be.

Dublin previously said a two-state solution would complement efforts to secure a lasting peace between Israel and Palestine.

Its long anti-colonial history against the British and past spats with the Israeli intelligence service have made Ireland's leaders tougher on Israel than most European states, according to experts.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 23, 2022, at the U.N. headquarters. Associated Press

The Guardian reported on Wednesday that Spain's prime minister Pedro Sanchez, will also reveal a date for the formal recognition.

He has been one of Europe's most outspoken leaders against Israel's offensive in Gaza, with Spain recently denying the stopover of any ship carrying arms to Israel at its ports.

The moves come against a backdrop of continued protests in support of the Palestinians in Gaza and mounting global condemnation of Israel's harsh military offensive.

The International Criminal Court on Monday said it was seeking arrest warrants for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and defence minister Yoav Gallant, as well as several Hamas leaders, for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Netanyahu and Israel's principal ally the US slammed the move, with president Joe Biden calling it "outrageous".

Palestinian statehood has been recognised by 139 out of 193 United Nations (UN) member states to date.

On Tuesday, Israel's foreign ministry criticised the recognition, claiming on X it would "lead to more terrorism, instability in the region and jeopardize any prospects for peace."

"Don't be a pawn in the hands of Hamas," it added.

First proposed by the UN in 1947, the two-state solution envisions creating two separate nations: one for Jews (Israel) and one for Palestinians (Palestine). It would involve dividing the land, with each state having its own government. The goal is to allow both sides to live side by side peacefully and independently.

Israel's war in Gaza has killed more than 35,500 people - mostly women and children - according to Palestinian authorities.

The fighting began on 7 October after Hamas' surprise raid in southern Israel, which called 1,200 people. Again mostly civilians.

Around 125 hostages seized during the attack are still held by the militant Palestinian group.