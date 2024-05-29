ADVERTISEMENT
Volcanic eruption in Iceland forces thousands to evacuate

A screenshot from live footage shows Iceland's latest major volcanic eruption.
By Euronews with AP & EBU
Live video from south-western Iceland showed the fifth time that the volcano has erupted since December.

A volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted Wednesday, spewing lava 45 metres into the sky and triggering the evacuation of the popular Blue Lagoon geothermal spa.

The eruption began in the early afternoon following a series of earthquakes north of Grindavik, a coastal town of 3,800 people that was also evacuated.

Iceland, which sits above a volcanic hot spot in the North Atlantic, sees regular eruptions and is highly experienced at dealing with them.

The latest eruptions signal a reawakening of the Svartsengi volcanic system after almost 800 years of quiet.

It’s unclear when the period of activity will end or what it means for the Reykjanes Peninsula, one of the most densely populated parts of Iceland.

