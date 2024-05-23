Russian missiles kill at least seven as Moscow pushes toward Kharkiv

By Euronews

Another sixteen people were injured in Russian missile attacks as Moscow forces captured villages around Kharkiv.

Russian missiles slammed into Ukraine’s second-largest city in the northeast of the country and killed at least seven civilians early Thursday, according to officials.

The attack comes as the Ukrainian army attempted to hold off an intense cross-border offensive by Moscow's forces.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy called the attack "extremely brutal" on X, where he also said Russian troops were taking advantage of Ukraine's lack of air protection.

The city of Kharkiv is located about 20 kilometres from the Russian border. Moscow’s troops have captured villages in the area as part of a broad push in recent weeks, as analysts say they may be trying to get within artillery range of the city.

The push is shaping up to be Ukraine’s biggest test since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, as outnumbered and poorly armed Ukrainian forces are being pressured at several points along the 1,000-kilometre front line.

Ukraine's army has been pushed backwards as Russia has pounded its power grid as well as civilian areas.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the attacks underscored the country's “urgent” need for more US-made Patriot systems. Germany recently pledged one of the missile systems, "but getting six more as soon as possible remains critical not only for Ukraine’s survival but for peace in Europe,” Kuleba wrote on the social media platform X.

Zelenskyy said the main hotspots in recent fighting have been Kharkiv and the neighbouring Donetsk region.

Russia’s defence ministry has said that forces had taken control of the Donetsk settlement of Andriivka.

Elsewhere in Donetsk, Russian forces claimed advances near Chasiv Yar, Konstantinovka and Rozdolivka.

Euronews could not independently verify the Kremlin's claims.