By Euronews with AP

Slovakia's Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok said his country teetering on the brink of civil war due to political tension. He urged an end to the spread of hateful comments on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a press conference outside Banská Bystrica Hospital, Slovakia's defence minister said doctors were "fighting for the life" of Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Slovak leader underwent surgery and is currently in an "extraordinarily serious" condition, according to Kaliňák.

Minister also said the attack on Fico was politically motivated, further heightening tensions in the already divided political landscape of Slovakia.

A suspect was in custody, and an initial investigation found “a clear political motivation” behind the assassination attempt, Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok said as he briefed reporters alongside the defence minister.

Estok warned that the country was “on the edge of a civil war” from the political tension. “Such hateful comments are being made on social networks today, so please, let’s stop this immediately,” he said.

Reporting from Banská Bystrica, Euronews correspondent Gábor Tanács described the nation's shock in the aftermath of the assault on the prime minister, noting that this event has underscored the deep political divide prevalent during the campaign period.

"Robert Fico's party, SMER, was always accused of dismantling democracy. He and his party have accused the opposition of betraying the country's interests by aligning too closely with the West," Tanács added.

Outgoing President Zuzana Čaputová has also called for an end to the hateful rhetoric in the country.