By Euronews with AP

At least 10 people were reportedly injured on the Air Sénégal flight headed to Bamako.

A Boeing 737 plane skidded off the runway at the airport in the Senegal capital, Dakar, injuring at least 10 people, four of whom are in serious condition.

Some 85 people were onboard the plane that trundled off the runway onto the grass.

The Air Sénégal flight operated by TransAir was headed to Bamako late on Wednesday carrying 79 passengers, two pilots and four cabin crew, Transport Minister El Malick Ndiaye said in a statement on Thursday.

Flights have been suspended near Dakar since the incident, authorities said.

The injured were being treated in a hospital, while the other survivors were taken to a hotel. Footage shared on social media shows the wing of the plane covered in fire-suppressing foam.

The Dakar accident is the latest in a series of incidents plaguing Boeing's planes. It comes just one day after a Boeing cargo plane was forced to land on its nose in Istanbul after its front landing gear collapsed.

Earlier this year, the US-based company decided to change its management following a mid-flight emergency door blowout on a 737 MAX plane in January.