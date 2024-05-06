By Euronews with AP

Hamas has accepted a ceasefire proposal brokered by Egypt and Qatar to end the seven-month conflict with Israel. Despite this, Israel has announced it will continue its operations in Gaza.

Hamas's announcement comes as the Israeli military issued an evacuation order to 100,000 Palestinians in the southern city of Rafah, indicating that the long-anticipated ground invasion is imminent.

Palestinians could be seen celebrating on the streets of Rafah following the news of Hamas agreeing to a ceasefire proposal.