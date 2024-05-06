By Angela Skujins with AP

IDF forces have told Palestinians to leave the southern Gaza Strip city after three Israeli soldiers were reportedly killed by Hamas-fired rockets at the Kerem Shalom crossing.

The Israeli army has told Palestinians to temporarily evacuate parts of Rafah for humanitarian areas signalling that a ground invasion was imminent, according to an Israeli Defence Force statement.

People were told to move to Muwasi, an Israeli-declared humanitarian area near the coast. The army said it had expanded assistance into the area, including field hospitals, tents, food and water.

The IDF wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that civilians will be moved from the specified areas in eastern Rafah to the humanitarian area in the north and northeast.

Calls to temporarily "move" the humanitarian area will be conveyed through flyers, SMS messages, phone calls and media broadcasts in Arabic, according to the social media post.

It comes as the IDF confirms Hamas fired rockets at the Kerem Shalom crossing, a corridor connecting southern Israel and Gaza, on Sunday, reportedly killing at least three Israeli soldiers delivering assistance.

Israeli tanks and troops were previously seen near the country’s border with Gaza raising fears that the long-promised ground offensive into the southern city of Rafah would start.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was facing pressure from within his coalition government to launch the offensive to eliminate Hamas battalions the Israelis say are sheltering there.

But those plans have also been met with a barrage of criticism from human rights groups and world leaders, including Israel’s staunchest ally, the US.

The Biden administration has said there could be consequences for Israel should it move forward with the operation without a credible plan to safeguard civilians.

“Absent such a plan, we can’t support a major military operation going into Rafah because the damage it would do is beyond what’s acceptable,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week.

Netanyahu rejected these claims, saying at the annual Holocaust memorial ceremony in Jerusalem: "No amount of pressure, no decision by any international forum will stop Israel from defending itself."

Around 1.4 million civilians relocated to Rafah to escape fighting elsewhere in the strip when the Israeli military declared it a safe zone.

Many live in squalid, makeshift encampments with little to no access to food, clean water or sanitation. The World Health Organization warned earlier this week that a ground offensive in Rafah would result in a "bloodbath".

No agreement

Meanwhile, another round of truce talks between Israel and Hamas has ended in Cairo without an agreement.

Israel didn’t send a delegation to negotiations but Hamas has returned to the Qatari capital Doha to consult with the political leadership based there on the latest deal proposed by negotiators which would involve a 40-day suspension of hostilities and an exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

But Hamas has been pushing for a permanent ceasefire and accused Netanyahu of "sabotaging" talks in a bid to continue the military operation.

Palestinians stand in the ruins of a home after an overnight Israeli strike that killed at least two adults and five children in Rafah, May 3, 2024 Ismael Abu Dayyah/Copyright 2024 The AP All rights reserved

Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Hamas wasn't serious about a ceasefire deal and again warned of a possible operation in Rafah.

“We are recognising worrisome signals that Hamas is not planning to accept any deal or agreement with us, and the meaning of this - operation in Rafah and in the entire Gaza Strip in the very near future," he told officers in Gaza.