Judo Grand Slam Day 3: Titans of the Tatami

By Euronews with IJF

All the latest developments of the Dushanbe Judo Grand Slam 2024.

At day three of the Judo Grand Slam in Dushanbe, the heavy weights took centre stage.

At +100kg, the King of judo, Teddy RINER, stormed to the final to face local favourite Temur RAKHIMOV. Teddy had brought his A game and in front of a packed out stadium claimed the gold medal in style with an epic uchi-mata ippon.

Tajikistan Judo Federation President Mr Ismoil MAHMADZOIR awarded the medals.

“I’m very happy today, because after Paris I think this is the best one, with beautiful fans. Thank you everybody for the encouragement," said Riner.

At -78kg it was an all German affair between teammates Anna-Maria WAGNER and Alina BOEHM. Ultimately Wagner took the gold medal through penalties.

IJF Director General Mr Vlad MARINESCU awarded the medals.

“It’s so cool that the crowd is so big and I hear my name, I hear Wagner, Wagner or Anna and it’s nice that the crowd is also for other people and not only for the one," said Wagner.

At -90kg, David KLAMMERT and Mansur LORSANOV took the contest into Golden Score, where LORSANOV was able to score a waza-ari to claim the gold medal. The judo loving crowd were thrilled!

Harvest Group CEO Mr Almaz ALSENOV awarded the medals.

Final, Asya Tavano (ITA) vs Kinga Wolszczak (POL) IJF

At +78kg Asya TAVANO took the gold medal, forcing Kinga WOLSZCZAK to submit.

IJF Co-ordinator for Int Refereeing Seminars Mr Juan Carlos BARCOS awarded the medals.

At -100kg, Gennaro PIRELLI took home the gold medal for Italy due to penalties. Two golds for the Italian team!

IJF General Treasurer Mr Naser AL TAMIMI awarded the medals.