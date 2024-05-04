Judo Grand Slam day two: The Dushanbe Dojo

By Euronews with IJF

All the latest development on the 2024 Dushanbe Grand Slam.

In the second day of the 2024 Dushanbe Grand Slam, the competition did celebrate not only the fierce competition, but also the universal values of respect and courtesy that judo promotes worldwide.

In the presence of Dushanbe Mayor Mr Rustam EMOMALI and Tajikistan Judo Federation President Mr Ismoil MAHMADZOIR, Mr Vlad Marinescu, Director General of the International Judo Federation declared the grand slam open.

Tajikistan's champions gathered, pens in hand, ready to inspire the next generation.

After the sustained success and showcasing the best of judo, new contracts were signed to ensure Dushanbe’s presence on the international stage for years to come.

The air crackled with anticipation as fans within the stadium and beyond its walls witnessed the pinnacle of judo and experienced the fervour of the event.

At -63kg Lubjana PIOVESANA faced off against Dali LILUASHVILI. PIOVESANA scored an early waza-ari and confidently held off LILUASHVILI for the remaining time to take the gold medal.

IJF Education & Coaching Director Mr Mohammed MERIDJA awarded the medals.

“I think it’s been one of the best crowds I’ve ever seen at a competition and for the final it really motivated me because I wanted to do some good judo in front of them and it was nice to have the support from the crowd," said PIOVESANA.

Reigning world champion Nils STUMP showed he is hitting form at just the right time to defend his title with the world championships just weeks away. He took on home favourite Behruzi KHOJAZODA where he threw and then held his way to victory.

Dushanbe Mayor Mr Rustam EMOMALI awarded the medals.

“I knew that it would be really loud, the Tajik people they are really crazy about judo I think. But I tried to focus just on myself and of course I’m sad for Behruzi that he couldn’t win in front of his home crowd," said STUMP.

At -70kg, Michaela POLLERES scored two waza-aris to earn her third grand slam gold.

IJF Head Referee Director Mr Armen BAGDASAROV awarded the medals.

In the -81kg Yoshito HOJO reached the final for the second time in as many world tour outings, this time taking on Wachid BORCHASHVILI who he held down for the gold!

Two time Olympic and three time World Champion Mr Shohei ONO awarded the medal to the still undefeated Hojo!