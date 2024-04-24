By Euronews

The French state has requested that Perrier stop using one of its wells "as a precaution".

Perrier has been ordered to destroy two million bottles of water after bacteria “of faecal origin” was discovered in one of its wells in Gard, in southern France.

"Several batches of bottles” the equivalent of “several hundred pallets” were destroyed, according to Nestlé.

The company has not specified the nature of the contamination but has reassured that “all bottles on the market can be consumed in complete safety”.

The group has already faced accusations of non-compliant treatment of its Vittel, Contrex and Hépar water brands, as well as that of Perrier.

It noted that a “punctual microbiological deviation” appeared following “the very heavy rains linked to storm Monica which hit the south-east of France in mid-March.

The well, in Vergèze, near Nîmes has provided water for the Perrier brand since it was created in 1903.

It is now subject to “reinforced surveillance... at the request of the authorities”. Its operation “will resume at the appropriate time under the control of the authorities”, according to Nestlé.

The mineral water producer has been under pressure since the end of January after admitting to having used prohibited treatments on some of its brands to maintain quality.

Since the beginning of April, it has “intensified surveillance” of its French drilling “under the control of the authorities” it told French media

Some wells were suspended last year in the Vosges.

On 11 April, the French Senate launched a parliamentary fact-finding mission which intended to “shed light on the state's failures” in terms of controlling bottled water manufacturers.