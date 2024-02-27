EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Northern French town flooded for fifth time in four months

A woman carries a chair on her head as she walks in a flooded street of Arques, northern France, Thursday, Jan.4, 2024.
A woman carries a chair on her head as she walks in a flooded street of Arques, northern France, Thursday, Jan.4, 2024. Copyright Associated Press
By Euronews with Associated Press
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Residents are fed up as the small Pas-de-Calais town of Bourthes floods once again for the fifth time in four months.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pas-de-Calais region has been hit by further flooding, with the village of Bourthes under water for the fifth time in four months.

The region has been placed under orange alert, meaning significant risk to life, property, and transport.

Local media has reported that several roads in the department have been blocked or are difficult to use because of the flooding.

As a preventative measure, the prefecture has decided to reposition pumps deployed in the region in November and January to deal with previous flooding.

Some 6,500 homes were affected in the Pas-de-Calais department in November and 2,800 in January.

In addition to Pas-de-Calais, five other departments have been placed on orange flood watch by Météo-France: Calvados, Charente, Charente-Maritime, Dordogne and Gironde.

Watch the full report in the video above.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Europe hit by extreme cold, flooding and power cuts

France and Germany seek EU assistance while battling against flooding

State of emergency declared in parts of France following heavy rainfall and flooding

loss and damage Water Floods Weather