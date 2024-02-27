Northern French town flooded for fifth time in four months

By Euronews with Associated Press

Residents are fed up as the small Pas-de-Calais town of Bourthes floods once again for the fifth time in four months.

The Pas-de-Calais region has been hit by further flooding, with the village of Bourthes under water for the fifth time in four months.

The region has been placed under orange alert, meaning significant risk to life, property, and transport.

Local media has reported that several roads in the department have been blocked or are difficult to use because of the flooding.

As a preventative measure, the prefecture has decided to reposition pumps deployed in the region in November and January to deal with previous flooding.

Some 6,500 homes were affected in the Pas-de-Calais department in November and 2,800 in January.

In addition to Pas-de-Calais, five other departments have been placed on orange flood watch by Météo-France: Calvados, Charente, Charente-Maritime, Dordogne and Gironde.

