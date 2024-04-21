By Euronews with EBU

Left-wing separatist party EH Bildu lead opinion polls closely followed by the ruling Basque Nationalist Party (PNV).

Voters have begun heading to the polls in the Basque Country.

Both the EH Bildu party - descending from the political wing of the terrorist group ETA - and the PNV are predicted to need backing from the Basque Socialist Party (PSE) to garner enough votes to rule in the 75-seat regional Parliament.

Around 1.8 million voters are being called to the polls to decide the result.

