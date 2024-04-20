EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Live. Explosion reported at Shiite military base in Iraq's Babylon province

Suspected Israeli missiles have hit several targets across Iran and Iraq
Suspected Israeli missiles have hit several targets across Iran and Iraq Copyright Vahid Salemi/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Daniel Harper
Iraq's government says some people also sustained injuries at the base, which is run by the Shiite Popular Mobilisation Forces.

The Kalsu military facility in the province of Babylon is used by Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) and it's where its chief of staff is based.

The cause of the blast is currently unconfirmed - a US officials said it was not carried out by the US military.

One PMF fighter was killed and six wounded, according to sources in a nearby hospital in the city of Hillah.

