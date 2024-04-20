By Euronews with AP

At least six children were reportedly killed amongst the victims of an Israeli airstrike on a house in the southernmost city of Rafah. Where over half, many displaced, Palestinians are seeking refuge.

Over the weekend, an Israeli airstrike targeted a house in Rafah, Gaza's southernmost city, killing nine people, including six children, according to hospital authorities.

The conflict between Israel and the Islamic militant group Hamas has drastically risen tensions in the Middle East, particularly in recent weeks between Israel and Iran.

However, the recent strike has brought attention once again on Rafah, which is home to more than half of Gaza's population of approximately 2.3 million, many of whom have been displaced by conflict elsewhere.

Smoke rises from an explosion during an Israeli military raid in the Nur Shams refugee camp, near the West Bank town of Tulkarem, Saturday, April 20, 2024 Majdi Mohammed/Copyright 2024 The AP All rights reserved

The strike, which happened late Friday, struck the Tel Sultan neighborhood of Rafah, as reported by Gaza’s civil defence. At the main morgue of al-Najjar hospital, grieving relatives mourned and embraced the bodies of children. "Hamza, my beloved, your hair looks so pretty," expressed one grandmother in sorrow.

Among the casualties were Abdel-Fattah Sobhi Radwan, his wife Najlaa Ahmed Aweidah, and their three children, according to Abdel's brother-in-law, Ahmed Barhoum. Barhoum himself lost his wife, Rawan Radwan, and their 5-year-old daughter, Alaa.

"This is a world devoid of all human values and morals," told Barhoum to The Associated Press, cradling Alaa's body. "They bombed a house full of displaced people, women, and children. The victims were solely women and children."

Despite international calls for restraint, Israel has persisted in its plans for a ground offensive in Rafah, targeting areas where they believe Hamas militants remain entrenched.

In response to an evacuation alert from the Israeli army, some Palestinians evacuated an area near the Egypt border in Rafah on Saturday. "They will strike at 3:40. It's happening. What time is it now?" questioned one individual before a hit followed, though it is unknown whether there were any casualties.