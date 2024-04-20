By Euronews with AP

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a day of conducting important talks.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh in Istanbul on Saturday to discuss matters concerning the war-torn region.

According to a statement from the Turkish President's Directorate of Communications, President Erdogan informed Ismail Haniyeh that Turkey remains committed to raising awareness within the international community about the oppression faced by Palestinians and the urgent necessity for a permanent ceasefire.

In this photo released by the Turkish Presidency, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, and ministers of his government, right, meet with Hamas delegation. Turkish Presidency/AP

The statement further noted that President Erdogan expressed the belief that Israel will ultimately face consequences for its treatment of Palestinians, emphasising Turkey's ongoing efforts to highlight the Gaza massacres on all platforms.

Additionally, Erdogan reiterated Turkey's dedication to establishing an independent State of Palestine as essential for regional peace and achieving lasting stability in the area.

Whilst later on in the day Erdogan also met with Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sameh Shoukry, conducted an official visit to Turkey,where he met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

The discussions during the visit encompassed bilateral relations, the situation in Palestine, and broader regional developments.

Minister Shoukry and Minister Fidan convened a joint press conference in Istanbul to address the outcomes of their talks.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan highlighted that apart from discussing bilateral relations between Egypt and Turkey, they also delved into regional challenges during their meeting. Specifically, Minister Fidan who emphasised the seriousness of the current situation in Gaza and the necessary actions to address it. They engaged in detailed conversations on diplomatic measures, humanitarian aid initiatives, and long-term strategies for achieving a two-state solution.