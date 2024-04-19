What we know so far about apparent Israeli attack on Iran

By Sergio Cantone

Despite calls for moderation from G7 leaders, it appears that Iran and Israel have shifted from a proxy war to direct confrontation.

The tit-for-tat air strikes between the Israeli defence forces and the Iranian army has reached new heights. Despite calls for moderation from G7 leaders it appears that Iran and Israel have shifted from a proxy war to direct confrontation in their respective territories.

Iran has been warned of new sanctions. Meanwhile, an apparent Israeli drone attack on Iran saw troops fire air defences at a major air base and nuclear site near the central city of Isfahan. The base allegedly suffered no damage. It came days after Tehran's attack on Israel.

Several countries have voiced concern over the potential for Iran to break away and become a nuclear weapon state. Some have provided aid to Israel when it was attacked by Iranian drones, as well as cruise and ballistic missiles on Saturday.

Both Israel and Iran have anti-missiles and air defence shields protecting strategic objective in case of a massive military attack.

