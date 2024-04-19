Man sets himself on fire outside Trump trial courthouse in New York

By Euronews with AP

A man set himself on fire outside the New York courthouse where Donald Trump's historic hush-money trial was taking place on Friday.

The trial puts Trump’s legal problems at the centre of his closely contested race against President Joe Biden.

It’s the first of Trump’s four criminal cases to reach trial.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records as part of an alleged effort to keep salacious – and, he says, bogus – stories about his sex life from emerging during his 2016 campaign.

The trial is expected to last for six weeks.