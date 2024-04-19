EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Man sets himself on fire outside Trump trial courthouse in New York

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Manhattan criminal court in New York
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Manhattan criminal court in New York Copyright Maansi Srivastava/Maansi Srivastava/The New York Times
Copyright Maansi Srivastava/Maansi Srivastava/The New York Times
By Euronews with AP
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

A man set himself on fire outside the New York courthouse where Donald Trump's historic hush-money trial was taking place on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A man set himself on fire outside the New York courthouse where Donald Trump’s historic hush-money trial was taking place.

The trial puts Trump’s legal problems at the centre of his closely contested race against President Joe Biden.

It’s the first of Trump’s four criminal cases to reach trial.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records as part of an alleged effort to keep salacious – and, he says, bogus – stories about his sex life from emerging during his 2016 campaign.

The trial is expected to last for six weeks.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

‘He’s my friend’: Trump welcomes Poland president Duda in US

Dozens of jurors dismissed from Trump criminal hush money trial

Trump says abortion should be decided by US states and declines to endorse national ban

Donald Trump New York USA