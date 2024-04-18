EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
‘He’s my friend’: Trump welcomes Poland president Duda in US

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives with Poland's President Andrzej Duda at Trump Tower in New York, Wednesday, April 17, 2024.
By Euronews with AP
Polish president Andrzej Duda has been welcomed to Trump Tower, the latest in a string of get-togethers between the aspirant US president and populist European leaders.

Former US president Donald Trump welcomed Polish president Andrzej Duda to Trump Tower in New York on Wednesday – the latest meeting between the presumptive Republican nominee with European leaders.

The two discussed the war in Ukraine and Duda’s push to boost NATO members’ defence spending, according to a readout from Trump’s campaign. 

Duda, who has long expressed admiration for Trump, is also a supporter of Ukraine and has encouraged Washington to provide more aid to Kyiv amid Russian's ongoing invasion, which has been held up by Trump's allies in Congress.

“He's done a fantastic job and he’s my friend," Trump told reporters once the Polish president arrived. 

“We had four great years together," he added. “We’re behind Poland all the way."

Duda said the two-and-a-half-hour meeting was “friendly."

The Polish president's aid Wojciech Kolarski said it was an “excellent meeting” of “two friends who reminisced on the time when for four years they cooperated while holding presidential offices."

Duda is in New York to attend United Nations meetings and to deliver a speech. 

In March, Trump hosted Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, with the president sharing a montage of the meeting on Instagram that resembled an official bilateral meeting.

