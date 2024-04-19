Dozens injured on Capri ferry in Naples

By Euronews with Agencies

The island is hosting the G7 foreign ministers meeting, but it's not yet known if those injured had been involved in the gathering

ADVERTISEMENT

At least 29 people were injured in Italy on Friday when a ferry carrying people from the Italian island of Capri collided with a quay in Naples.

The injured passengers were taken to local hospitals. Most had only slight injuries, while one was in a more serious condition.

Since Wednesday, Capri has been hosting the Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers meeting.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of those injured or whether any had been involved in the G7 gathering, which ends on Friday.

The vast majority of participants were still on the island on Friday.

Local media report that the collision occurred during mooring operations hampered by high winds.

Capri is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Italy. The island, which has fewer than 15 thousand permanent residents, attracts tens of thousands of visitors daily during the high season. The ferry crossing from the mainland takes about an hour.