By Euronews

Officials estimate it will take until at least 2026 to get the country's budget deficit below the EU’s 3% limit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Italy is preparing to negotiate with the European Union the terms of its fiscal adjustment path, under which it has been trying to bring down its large budget deficit.

According to Italy’s statistics office, the country has emerged as one of the strongest performers among large European countries over the past four years. Italy's growth is expected to be around 1 per cent in 2024 – a much stronger number than that projected for the European Union as a whole.

Business owners will meet election candidates ahead of the EU elections to discuss a document released by Italy’s leading industrial association on how to improve competitiveness in Europe.

As the European elections loom, relations between Rome and Brussels have never been so crucial.

Watch the full report in the player above to find out more.