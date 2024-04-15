Italy looks into claims of Ryanair breach of anti-competition rules

The Italian competition regulator is looking into allegations that the Irish airline abused its position as the country's leading airline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryanair is facing an antitrust probe over an accusation that it took unfair advantage of its market dominance in Italy, Il Messaggero newspaper has reported.

The Italian antitrust regulator, which is expected to publish a decision shortly, is investigating whether Ryanair acted in a way that caused "serious and irreparable" damages to other travel agencies, other airlines, and passengers.

The authority has claimed that Ryanair did not allow tour operators to access its offers and discounts on its website on several occasions, which may have forced these firms to offer higher prices.

Ryanair will have eight days to reply, and Il Messaggero reported that representatives of the airline are expected to meet regulatory officials on 18 April.

If the antitrust regulator finds evidence of anti-competitive behaviour, Ryanair will have to allow tour operators access to their deals.

This is not the first time that the budget airline has locked horns with Italian officials.

Last summer, the government set a limit on the price of flights to travel from Italy's mainland to the islands of Sicily and Sardinia.

The move was designed to allow greater freedom of movement between the two areas, although Ryanair considered the measures to be illegal.