How world leaders responded to Iran's drone attack on Israel?

By Euronews with AP

Global leaders have swiftly condemned Tehran's actions, urging restraint to avoid further escalation.

In response to recent drone attacks by Iran on Israel, leaders from around the world have issued a strong wave of condemnation.

The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said that the European Union strongly condemns Iran's attacks on Israel.

"This is an unprecedented escalation and a grave threat to regional security," Borrell wrote on this X account.

US President Joe Biden, who returned early from a weekend trip to monitor Middle East events from the White House, reiterated his support for Israel.

He mentioned that he had convened a meeting with his national security team to discuss the latest developments.

In a post on X, Biden said, "I just met with my national security team for an update on Iran's attacks against Israel. Our commitment to Israel's security against threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad."

UN Secretary General António Guterres called for an immediate cessation of these hostilities.

"Neither the region nor the world can afford another war" he warned in his statement.

"I am deeply alarmed about the very real danger of a devastating region-wide escalation. I urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid any action that could lead to major military confrontations on multiple fronts in the Middle East," the statement said.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said, "I condemn in the strongest terms the Iranian regime's reckless attack against Israel. Iran has once again demonstrated that it is intent on sowing chaos in its own backyard", minutes after news of the Iranian attack.

French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said, "France condemns in the strongest terms the attack launched by Iran against Israel. By deciding on such an unprecedented action, Iran is taking a new step in its destabilizing actions and taking the risk of a military escalation."

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani mentioned that he is in close contact with the ambassadors in Tehran and Tel Aviv, adding, "We have spoken with the Prime Minister and the Defense Minister. The government is prepared to handle any scenario."

The acting Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, said the situation in the Middle East is very concerning, noting, “Earlier today, the Netherlands and other countries sent a clear message to Iran to stop attacking Israel.”

"The Netherlands strongly condemns Iran’s attack on Israel. Further escalation must be avoided. We continue to monitor the situation closely," Rutte added.

"We strongly condemn the ongoing attack, which could plunge an entire region into chaos. Iran and its proxies must stop this immediately. Israel offers our full solidarity at this time." said Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Likewise, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his nation “unequivocally condemns Iran’s airborne attacks against Israel.”

"We stand with Israel. After supporting Hamas’ brutal October 7 attack, the Iranian regime’s latest actions will further destabilize the region and make lasting peace more difficult,” Trudeau said in a statement.

"We support Israel’s right to defend itself and its people from these attacks.”