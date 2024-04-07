IDF dramatically reduces troops on the ground in southern Gaza strip

By Euronews with AP

The Israel Defence Forces withdrew all ground troops from the southern Gaza Strip, with the exception of one brigade.

Israeli media reported that only one brigade remains to protect the corridor through which NGOs deliver aid to the north of the Palestinian enclave.

After the incident that killed seven people working for World Central Kitchen, UNRWA volunteers fear to be targeted by Israeli attacks. Concerning this tragedy, the Israeli army now says that two basic mistakes were made: officers ignored a message detailing the vehicles in the convoy, and a spotter saw someone getting into a car, carrying something, possibly a bag, that he thought was a weapon.

Human rights groups and volunteers argue that the problem is not the military's violations of the rules, but the rules themselves. According to UN Secretary General António Guterres, 196 aid workers have been killed in Gaza since the start of the war.

According to the Hamas-run Health Ministry, more than 33,000 people have been killed in Gaza in six months of war.

The IDF claims to have killed more than 13,000 Hamas operatives in Gaza, and around 1,000 terrorists in Israel on October 7. Israel says it is attacking Hamas fighters and infrastructure and is trying to minimize civilian deaths.

In Egypt, and at a time when pressure on Israel is increasing, indirect talks to end the conflict have resumed.